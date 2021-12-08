Ilocos Norte establishments may bar unvaccinated residents from entry

BACK IN BUSINESS. A Sunday market on the ground floor of the Ilocos Nore capitol. Under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, local entrepreneurs have been allowed to resume operations in the province.

Frontline and emergency services will still be given to all persons, regardless of the person’s vaccination status, says Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Businesses in Ilocos Norte province can bar the unvaccinated from entering their establishments, according to a new rule that took effect on Tuesday, December 7.

The executive order (EO) issued by Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc allows business establishments and offices operating in indoor spaces to require customers and clients to present proof of vaccination before entry.

Businesses may “deny service to individuals who remain unvaccinated, are merely partially vaccinated, or refuse to exhibit any proof of vaccination,” the EO says.

The measure was introduced to encourage vaccinations and help control the spread of COVID-19 in the province. Latest data from the provincial government showed that Ilocos Norte has 48 active COVID-19 cases out of the 18,944 total infections logged since the pandemic began in 2020.

So far, major shopping malls in San Nicolas town and this city have not yet enforced the new policy.

The rule exempts “frontline and emergency services,” which should be available to all persons regardless of vaccination status, said Manotoc.

Manotoc also included in his EO the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) directive requiring employees performing on-site work to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor said that beginning December 7, on-site workers who are still unvaccinated would not be terminated but would have to undergo COVID-19 antigen tests “regularly” at their own expense.

With the coming of the holiday season, the provincial government also announced that only the fully-vaccinated would be allowed to attend public gatherings and events.

The province allows 50% capacity for indoor venues and 70% for outdoor establishments.

With the threat of the new Omicron variant, Manotoc retained existing COVID-19 guidelines. He said the province would follow a path of caution but that it was too early to impose a “lockdown” without knowing how the new variant reacts. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.