Ilocos Sur to quarantine returning residents from Alert Level 3, 4 areas

A resident gets tested for COVID-19 in Ilocos Sur's capital city of Vigan.

Fully vaccinated returning residents can quarantine at home for seven days but the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated need to stay in a facility for 14 days

LA UNION, Philippines — Ilocos Sur will bring back mandatory quarantine and testing for returning residents, regardless of vaccination status, coming from areas under Alert Levels 3 and 4 beginning January 10, Governor Ryan Luis Singson said on Friday, January 7.

Singson, on his official Facebook page, said the new testing and quarantine requirements cover even residents who spend less than 24 hours in these areas.

All returning residents should present proof of residency and an approved S-Pass.

Those coming from areas under Alert Level 4 and 3 should also submit a negative RT-PCR test result released not more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated returning residents will need to complete a 14-day quarantine at a government facility.

Fully vaccinated returning residents can have a shorter home quarantine period of seven days but only if their homes allow for “feasible” isolation and “no member of the household is immunocompromised or unvaccinated,” Singson said.

The only difference for residents returning from areas under Alert Level 3 is, they can present negative result of an antigen test taken within 48 hours.

Fully vaccinated returning residents from areas under Alert Level 2 do not need tests. Unvaccinated residents from these areas, however, will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test result and undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Tourists, APORs

The new rules ban tourists from areas under Alert Level 4.

The province will accept only fully vaccinated tourists from areas under Alert Level 3 if they submit negative RT-PCR results released within 48 hours prior to arrival or antigen tests taken within the same period.

All tourists have to present a Tara Na travel request with a QR Code and a booking confirmation from a travel establishment.

Unvaccinated tourists from areas under Alert Level 2 still need to submit a negative RT-PCR result.

Unvaccinated APORs (authorized persons outside residents) coming from areas under Alert Level 3 and 4 are barred from entering the province, according to Singson.

Singson also required all indoor establishments to check the vaccination status of all persons entering their premises. – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship