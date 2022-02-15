Iloilo, Bacolod kick off kids’ vaccine drive in Western Visayas

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas urges parents to get their kids jabbed 'so they can go back to school, go to malls, and be safe'

ILOILO City, Philippines – Iloilo province and the cities of Iloilo and Bacolod kicked off their COVID-19 vaccination drives for children aged 5 to 11 years old on Monday, February 14.

The events sported a festive air, with balloons, loot bags, games, and mascots.

The Iloilo City government simultaneously held inaugural jabs in three megasites including SM City Iloilo and Festive Walk Mall in Mandurriao district, and Robinsons Place Jaro.

Clowns and cartoon characters entertained the children, and gave out games and prizes.

In Bacolod, mascots danced at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, the Riverside Medical Center, and the Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, and helped hand out small clutches of balloons and loot bags with sweets and medicines needed to counter side effects of the vaccine.

KIDS GET PROTECTED. Balloons help give this Iloilo vaccine center a cheerful air as children aged 5 to 11 years old get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots. (Iloilo City Public Information Office)

At the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City, Negros Occidental, the vaccination hall featured superhero figures, allowing children to identify the vaccine jabs with helping the world.

Getting ready for school

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas urged more parents to bring their children for jabs so they can resume physical classes at the earliest opportunity, among other activities.

“We have seen that they have not been back to school for the longest time; at the same time, their education hasn’t been that well,” Treñas said.

“We will seek for more minors aged 5 to 11 to get the vaccine so they can go back to school, go to malls, and be safe,” the mayor added in his office’s nightly Level Up Patrol telecast.

Treñas noted that “the Philippine Pediatric [Society] is also pushing for vaccinations [for children] aged 5 to 11 because they see that many of them are also contracting COVID-19.”

Target doses

The Iloilo provincial government kicked off jabs at three sites – the West Visayas State University (WVSU) Cultural Center in Iloilo City, Robinsons Place Pavia in Pavia town, and Aleosan District Hospital in Alimodian town.

In his message during the kickoff at the WVSU Cultural Center, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said that the vaccines were their “gift of love” for Valentine’s Day.

Provincial health officer Maria Socorro Quiñon said that they hope to use up half of their stock, or 10,000 doses, by the end of the week.

“Hopefully, since we have 13 LGUs plus two sites here at WVSU and Pavia, and the Aleosan District Hospital, I believe that we can finish the 10,000 doses in a week’s time,” she said.

In Bacolod, City Health Office OIC Dr. Edwin Miraflor, Jr. said the local government received 1,000 vials, or 10,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines on Saturday, February 12.

Emergency Operations Center-Task Force chief Em Ang said the EOC-TF is eyeing to administer 5,000 COVID-19 jabs during the first week of the vaccination drive.

The LGUs have been asked to keep half of the vaccine supplies for the children’s second dose.

Alert Level 2

After months of struggling with their fourth COVID-19 surge, this time linked to the more transmissible Omicron variant, officials of Negros Occidental and its independent capital, Bacolod, greeted their slide down to Alert Level 2 with relief.

The national Inter-Agency Task Force said the new alert level will be from Wednesday, February 16, to February 28.

The IATF also gave Antique, Capiz, and Aklan the same alert status.

Iloilo City, Iloilo Province, and Guimaras, however, will remain under Alert Level 3 during the same period, Malacañang said. The Iloilo City mayor said he would appeal the IATF designation.

Ang said the alert downgrade “is a recognition of the city government’s effective management of COVID-19 cases.”

Aside from the significant drop in COVID-19 infections in the last two weeks, Ang also cited the city’s high vaccination rate.

“The lowering of restrictions will allow the reopening of more businesses in the city. This will also increase our people’s mobility and enable them to engage in earning activities, as well as allow the gradual resumption of activities such as limited face-to-face classes, social and cultural events, sports, shopping, dining out and hassle-free travel,” said Ang, who is also a registered nurse.

The move to Alert Level 2, she added, will also give Bacolodnons the opportunity to see “how well we will manage by relying on business establishments’ strict implementation of the minimum health protocols and our collective effort in maintaining prescribed public health safety protocols.”

“If we are able to do this, then we are well on our way from crisis mode to recovery mode,” Ang said. – Rappler

