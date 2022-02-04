Iloilo City’s new warehouse to clear city hall space

The Iloilo City warehouse is located at Brgy. M.H. Del Pilar in Molo district, on the site of the city government's old dental clinic and an old facility of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – A new city government warehouse in Barangay M.H. Del Pilar, Molo district makes the Iloilo City Hall more conducive for work and more friendly to visiting residents and other clients, Mayor Jerry Treñas said on Thursday, February 3.

The new warehouse, completed late last year, stands at the city government’s old dental clinic and an old facility of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The warehouse serves as a storage for documents and supplies for all its departments, which Treñas said would pave the way to clear out stacked materials in the city hall’s hallways.

It also stores provisions of the City Health Office, including PPEs, face masks, and other in-kind COVID-19-related supplies donated to the city government.

It is near other local facilities including a Bureau of Internal Revenue office, the Iloilo City Community College, the Technical Institute of Iloilo City, the Uswag Molecular Laboratory, and the soon-to-be-built Uswag Iloilo City Hospital.

“Before, they were all stacked at the lobbies of the city hall on each floor and in the corridors. When the warehouse was finished I ordered the transfer so the General Services Office can inventory and monitor them well,” Treñas told Rappler in an interview.

The mayor said the idea for the warehouse came from recommendations by the Commission on Audit for proper storage of the city government’s supplies and clearing hallways of government buildings.

“The Commission on Audit has raised the concern of items just being left outside of the offices for years; at least now there is a good place for storage,” he said.

The mayor hopes that the city can improve its physical storage capabilities now that all of its older documents and basic office supplies are being transferred to the warehouse.

– Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist from Iloilo City and is a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.