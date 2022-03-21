Iloilo City LGU employees to start 4-day work scheme on March 28

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas says that a four-day work week is only one of several strategies to address rising oil prices

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Iloilo City local government unit (LGU) will implement its four-day work week scheme for their employees starting March 28 to address the ongoing rise in oil prices.

The scheme created a 10-hour work schedule, with work hours between 7 am to 6 pm in all LGU offices, except those which provide essential services to residents.

These services include district health centers, the Public Safety and Transportation and Management Office, and the City Engineer’s Office, among others.

LGU-owned modern jeepneys and buses will be deployed on scheduled hours to all the city’s district plazas to ferry them to the city hall and vice versa.

The mayor said in his press conference that the new working scheme will also allow employees to have “quality time” with their families.

“We need to adjust because of rising costs of fuel. This will mean savings on electricity and less traffic. As an added value, this will also allow our officials and employees to have quality time with their families for three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the mayor said.

He also said that the Resource Employees Association of City Hall (REACH), the city hall’s workers union, the Iloilo City Council, and the department heads have not objected to the proposal.

But the mayor’s office is also waiting on the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) legal opinion on the matter, as to what they may be able to do.

This was out of their concern that they may be mandated to provide overtime pay due to the 10-hour daily working scheme.

“We’re still checking with the [CSC] because for me, it’s not overtime. Because they are just going [to complete] the 40 hours,” he said. – Rappler.com



