Iloilo City under Alert Level 1 on March 11

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas tell the IATF that the downtrend of COVID-19 cases in the Western Visayas city is fuelling economic recovery

ILOILO CITY – Western Visayas’ premier city will finally de-escalate to Alert Level 1 starting at 12 am on Friday, March 11, Palace communications secretary Martin Andanar announced.

In a statement, Andanar said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, March 10, approved the city’s downgrade after it met “the prescribed criteria for de-escalation to Alert Level 1 of the sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics.”

The Alert Level 1 is effective only until March 15, 2022.

But Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas already told Rappler on Wednesday that his appeal had been “immediately approved by the IATF” and would only await formal announcement.

The mayor appealed to the IATF last Monday, March 7, citing a downtrend of COVID-19 cases in the city as well as economic recovery.

The City Epidemiological Surveillance Unit reported only 115 new COVID cases between March 1 to 9, an 88.97% drop from 1043 cases recorded between February 1 to 9.

Treñas is expected to issue a new executive order on Friday to place the new classification into effect. – Rappler.com

Joey Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.