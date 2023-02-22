First, it was Imelda; now, it’s ‘Jeopardy’ reminding Marcos Jr. he’s traveling too often

BACK IN MANILA. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrives on February 13, 2023, from an official working visit to Japan.

Marcos has promised to cut back on foreign trips, but he’s set to visit France, Indonesia, and the US in the coming months

It did not take long for Filipinos online to notice that the popular American quiz show Jeopardy had “featured” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the show’s final round during its January 21 episode.

Seemingly poking fun at the airplane miles Marcos had racked up since taking his oath of office, the show asked contestants for the question that’s lead to this statement: “In office from 2022, the president of this country has taken so many foreign trips. A play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’”

Marcos has been to nine countries since assuming office on June 30, 2022: Indonesia, Singapore, the United States, Cambodia, Thailand, Belgium, China, Switzerland, and Japan.

At the midway point – during a trip to Phnom Penh for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit – Marcos himself said flying to Davos for the World Economic Forum would be “traveling too much.”

Speaking to reporters, the President said his own mother, the infamously lavish former first lady Imelda Marcos, had called him out on his frequent trips.

“Like my mom says, ‘Kailan ka nag-oopisina (when do you go to the office)?’” recalled Marcos.

Yet, barely a month after, Marcos would decide after all to fly to Switzerland.

While in Davos, accompanied by an entourage composed of his economic managers and close family and friends, Marcos’ communications arm went full-force in explaining – or, in some cases, justifying – the glitzy trip.

Marcos has argued for his frequent travels by telling the public to focus on the potential returns on investment from his numerous meetings with world and business leaders.

In a statement, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the Philippine government had secured nearly half of its full-year target for investment approvals just six weeks into the new year.

Following his official visit to Japan and a promise to account for all the pledges made since his first foreign visit to Indonesia in September 2022, officials of the DTI said the agency was likely to hit its P1 trillion investment approvals target for 2023. Yet, as of late February, those pledges remained promises.

So while he’s been poked fun at – by his own mother, and now by Jeopardy – and even as he said he’d scale down on his trips, Marcos is set to fly to France for a state visit before the first half of 2023 ends. After that, he has confirmed trips to at least two more countries: Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit and the US for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November 2023.

Marcos has promised to release the expense report for his trips, but, like the investment pledges, that promise remains nothing more than a promise, as of posting. – Rappler.com