Imelda Marcos recovering after ‘successful angioplasty’ – Imee

'She is recovering well and will be sent home this week,' says Senator Imee Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Former first lady Imelda Marcos “underwent a successful angioplasty,” daughter Senator Imee Marcos said on Thursday, May 11.

“My mother Mrs. Imelda R. Marcos underwent a successful angioplasty last May 7 at St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City,” the senator said of her 93-year-old mother.

“[She] is recovering well and will be sent home this week,” she added.

In November 2018, the former first lady cited “multiple organ infirmities” to justify her absence at the promulgation of her graft case. She was convicted of seven counts of graft related to private organizations created in Switzerland while she was a government official from 1968 to 1986.

In her motion to allow her to post bail and appeal her graft conviction, Marcos provided the Sandiganbayan with a medical certification that listed her ailments: diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension and atherosclerotic cardio vascular disease, static ministrokes, sensorineural hearing loss, chronic recurrent urinary tract infection, chronic recurrent gastritis and multiple colon polyps, and recurrent respiratory tract infection.

While she was handed down a prison sentence of six to 11 years for each count of graft, she has yet to serve time, as she enjoys provisional liberty until the case reaches finality.

Marcos has been the subject of death rumors for years. On May 7, 2017, then-Bacoor City mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla tweeted her condolences to the Marcos family over the supposed death of the family matriarch. She later deleted the tweet and claimed her account was hacked.

In March this year, she again became the subject of false social media posts about her supposed death. – Rappler.com