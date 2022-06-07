Immigration officials in ‘pastillas’ scam charged with graft

Pastillas were placed on the chairs of the Immigration officials summoned by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the Malacañang Palace on November 9, 2020. ARCEL VALDERRAMA/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman charged 43 people, including immigration officials, with graft in connection with the so-called “pastillas scam” which involved extorting money from Chinese nationals in exchange for Philippine visas.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires approved the charges which were filed before the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Monday, June 6, copies of which was released to media on Tuesday, June 7.

The charge sheet includes former immigration ports division chief Marc Red Mariñas, who was tagged in the Senate hearings as the alleged mastermind; and the one who replaced him, Grifton Medina.

Medina was suspended during the heat of the investigation in 2020, but was back in the bureau a year later as chief of personnel, contrary to the claim of President Rodrigo Duterte that he had kicked out from government all the officials involved in the scam.

Bail was set at P90,000 each.

According to the charge sheet, Chinese suppliers “acted as conduit between travel agencies and immigration officers manning counters at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2.”

Through that scheme, a list of Chinese passengers to be given visas to enter the Philippines are cascaded through Viber groups.

“The bosses or Chinese supplier receive the regular pay-outs from travel agencies usually wrapped like the local candy pastillas, and then caused the distribution of the shares to the pastillas to the different members of the scheme,” said the charge sheet.

Each passenger paid P10,000, said the charge sheet. The Ombudsman case has evidence on 143 passengers allowed to enter to the country through the modus, pegging the extorted amount at P1.43 million.

The Bureau of Immigration was a pain point for the Duterte administration. The only plunder conviction under his government, and one of the few convictions in the history of the plunder law, involved immigration officials in the extortion try on business tycoon Jack Lam. – Rappler.com