[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Aquino, in the eyes of Diokno, Tañada, Rodrigo

Forty years ago this week, Ninoy Aquino was assassinated. Even from the first hour, Filipinos knew that something truly history-changing had happened. In the arrival statement he prepared, Aquino spoke of “tested friends” and “most valued political mentors.” Among them were senators Lorenzo Tañada, Francisco “Soc” Rodrigo, and Jose “Ka Pepe” Diokno. These men were heroes of the anti-dictatorship struggle. As we marked the 40th anniversary of the assassination, I would like to know: Who was Aquino in the eyes of his fellow heroes? On the question of whether to return to the Philippines or not, what was their advice to Ninoy? How did they fight the dictator?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to the descendants of these statesmen – Maria Socorro “Cookie” Diokno is a daughter of Ka Pepe Diokno, and is long-time secretary-general of the Free Legal Assistance Group her father co-founded. Francisco “King” Rodrigo is the eldest son and namesake of Soc Rodrigo; like his father, he is a legal luminary. And Lorenzo “Erin” Tañada is a grandson of the elder Tañada, and has also entered public service, serving in Congress and in party politics.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, August 23, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com