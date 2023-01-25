[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: After Gigi Reyes, who’s next?

LIVE

Will the Supreme Court's decision on the release of Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile's former aide serve as a precedent?

Through its ruling which temporarily released from detention Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, the former aide and chief of staff of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, was the Supreme Court signaling a new doctrine? If so, who stands to benefit next from it?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to former Supreme Court spokesman and law professor Theodore Te, human rights lawyer Kristina Conti of the Public Interest Law Center, and Rappler justice beat reporter Jairo Bolledo about the High Court’s decision.

Watch this episode on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com