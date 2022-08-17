[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Crowdfunding vs red-tagging

LIVE

Alternative media group Bulatlat successfully crowdfunded a P100,000 court-required bond – a small but real victory in the fight for press freedom.

But the existential threats remain.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery, along with Bulatlat editor Len Olea and lawyer Floyd Tiongson, discuss the risks both Bulatlat and the audience it serves continue to face.

Watch this on Wednesday, August 17, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com