[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: In school, pero bukol

How dire is the education crisis in the Philippines? It's much worse than we thought.

Here’s another way to describe the education crisis in the Philippines: the average 18-year-old Filipino student has spent as much as or even more time in school, about 13 years, than the average student in comparable countries. But when years of schooling are adjusted for quality of education received, that Filipino student has a “learning gap” of 5.5 years!

The crisis is real, and the problems are worse – much worse, than we thought.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to Karol Mark Yee, executive director of the Second Education Commission or Edcom 2, to focus on the most pressing problems of Philippine education, and then consider how Edcom 2 can be, or can lead to, the source of the solution.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, March 29, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com