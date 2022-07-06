[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: The first Marcos veto

How should we view this early glimpse at the internal conflicts of the second Marcos administration?

The presidential veto of the bill creating the Bulacan airport special economic zone raises both procedural and political issues. How should we think about this early glimpse at the internal conflicts of the second Marcos administration?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Encinas Franco about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first veto.

– Rappler.com