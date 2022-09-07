[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Marcos, before Martial Law

Who was Ferdinand Marcos before he became a dictator?

What was Ferdinand Marcos like before he became dictator in 1972? Were there signs that hinted at what was coming, even before he ran for office, or when he was still a Liberal Party luminary?

In this episode of In The Public Square, John Nery talks to fellow veteran journalist Vergel Santos and University of the Philippines researcher Joel Ariate Jr. about pre-Martial Law Marcos.

