[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Martial Law in perspective

MANILA, Philippines – Why was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. away from the Philippines on the 50th anniversary of Martial Law?



Will the son follow in the father’s authoritarian footsteps?



In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Asian Studies professor Patricio “Jojo” Abinales about what the second coming of a Marcos will spell for the Philippines.



Listen to Abinales’ insightful, provocative answers to these and other questions about Ferdinand the father and Ferdinand the son on Wednesday, September 28, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com