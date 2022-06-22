[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Does the media need help?

The NTC ban on independent news sites is proof that news organizations are under continuing attack

Friends of Philippine media are now convening roundtables and forums to pinpoint ways to help journalists. The unconstitutional National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ban on independent and critical news sites provides yet more proof that news organizations are under continuing attack.

Does the media need help?

Join veteran journalist John Nery as he talks to civil society representatives Bart Guingona, Marian Pastor Roces and Bulatlat.com’s Len Olea in a discussion on this matter on Wednesday, June 22, at 8pm. – Rappler.com