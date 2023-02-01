[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: A new crackdown?

What does the terrorist-tagging of a community doctor mean for human rights advocates in the Philippines?

Three incidents involving activists in less than 24 hours, including the terrorist-tagging of community doctor Naty Castro, tell Cristina Palabay of Karapatan that the second Marcos administration is already showing its true colors – and it’s more of the same old Duterte hue.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to Palabay about these incidents, and what they mean for human rights and democracy defenders in the Philippines.

