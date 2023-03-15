[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Pope Francis and the Church, after 10 years

It’s a historic, consequential, but also turbulent papacy. What should we make of the first decade of the Francis papacy, and its impact on the church and the world?

On Monday, March 13, Pope Francis marked his 10th year as Bishop of Rome. The first Pope from the Americas, the first from what is now called the Global South, the first from the religious order known as the Society of Jesus, the first to rule with a Pope Emeritus, the first since Vatican II not to have taken part in Vatican II – many firsts, in what is certainly a consequential papacy.

He visited the Philippines in 2015, and his last Mass in the Luneta gathered one of the largest crowds in history. What is Pope Francis’ impact on the church as a whole, and on the Philippine church in particular, so far?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to religious leaders Sister Mary John Mananzan OSB, Brother Karl Gaspar CSSR, Father Albert Alejo SJ, and veteran religion reporter Paterno Esmaquel II about their perspectives on Pope Francis’ 10 years as head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com