[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Reconciliation after elections?

Is it possible for friends with differing political beliefs to reconcile post-elections?

In The Reconciliation Dinner, the acclaimed playwright Floy Quintos asks whether reconciliation between old friends torn apart by the 2022 elections is still, or ever, possible.

In this episode of In the Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Quintos about how raising the question of reconciliation after elections inside an art form can help lead to a possible breakthrough.

