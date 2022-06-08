[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Stereotyping Mindanao

How much of the sweeping statements about Mindanao hurt its potential for tourism?

How much of the sweeping statements about Mindanao hurt its potential for tourism?



In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery discusses how the controversy over tourism plans for Mindanao is rooted in ignorance and a lack of sense of proportion. He will be joined by Mindanaoans Amina Rasul and Carlos Conde in a discussion on the dangers that thinking in stereotypes poses to the public sphere.

Watch this on Wednesday, June 8, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com