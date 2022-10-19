[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Can SC stop postponement of SK, barangay elections?

Watch the discussion on Wednesday, October 19, at 8 pm

The petition filed by lawyer Romulo Macalintal against the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections presents a novel case and faces a tight timetable.

Oral arguments have been scheduled for this Friday, October 21.

In this episode of In the Public Square, veteran journalist John Nery talks to constitutional lawyer Oliver Xavier Reyes and election lawyer Emil Maranon III to try to make sense of the issues.

Watch the discussion on Wednesday, October 19, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com