[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: The good blogger

How will the looming Malacañang accreditation of vloggers and influencers change the way the President is covered?

To the old journalists-vs-bloggers debate, the looming accreditation of vloggers and influencers at the Presidential Communications and Operations Office (PCOO) adds a new layer of complication. But lost in the controversy is the still-vital ideal of citizen engagement.

In this episode of In The Public Square, John Nery talks to veteran blogger Noemi Dado (@momblogger) and University of the Philippines communications professor Diosa Labiste about this development.

Watch it on Rappler on Wednesday, June 15, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com