This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What has become of the political center in the context of the Marcos administration? Does it still exist?

After an unmistakable drift to the right under the Duterte administration, the rehabilitation of the Marcos and Romualdez families has shifted into high gear. In this context, does the political center still have a role to play?

If President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. represents the new center today, what does that mean for the democratic project? But if no one talks about the political center, does it still exist?

We continue our search for the center by refining our ideas, our understanding, of it. In last week’s episode with The Explainer, Manuel L. Quezon III, there may be an assumption that the political center is the same as or equivalent to the democratic center. Is it?

In this episode, two political scientists join veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery in this search. Professor Aries Arugay is the chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of the Philippines Diliman, and Professor Carmel Abao is the chair of the Department of Political Science at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, September 27, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com