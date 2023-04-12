[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Preloaded elections?

It took almost a year, but the serious questions raised by former DICT chief Eliseo Rio and company about the suspicious conduct of the May 2022 elections are finally getting traction. What has changed? And what does that tell us about what really happened on May 9, 2022?

Only 17 minutes after voting closed in the May 9, 2022 elections, the transparency servers of the Commission on Elections showed its first count, involving some 1.5 million votes. But a time-and-motion analysis of the tasks that the election boards must complete, including printing out eight copies of the election return, shows that the process takes at least half an hour. How is it possible for vote counting machines from an estimated 2,000 or so clustered precincts to transmit their results in 17 minutes or less?

Regardless of how you voted, we should all agree that this is a valid, legitimate question. When it comes to the May 2022 elections, there are other equally valid questions.

It has taken several months before the very serious questions raised by the so-called Truth and Transparency Trio gained traction in the public discourse. The Trio, consisting of former DICT chief Eliseo Rio, former Comelec commissioner and NAMFREL chair Gus Lagman, and former FINEX president Franklin Ysaac, has tried all remedies, including petitioning the Supreme Court, to get answers.

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to Rio about the elections in question.

