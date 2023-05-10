[WATCH] In The Public Square with John Nery: Who’s afraid of Frenchie Mae Cumpio?

In this episode of In The Public Square, John Nery speaks with journalists who know detained Tacloban-based journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio

The Tacloban-based journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio has spent the last three years and three months in detention, on unjust and made-up charges.

What is she like, what did she report on, why does she inspire other young journalists?

In this episode of In The Public Square, veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery speaks with journalists who know Frenchie Mae well, have worked with her, and have led the campaign to free her: Len Olea, editor in chief of Bulatlat.com and Neil Eco, a producer with the AlterMidya network, and the lead of the #FreeFrenchieMae campaign.

Watch In The Public Square on Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com