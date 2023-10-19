Flu-like illness cases up 45% compared to previous year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have increased by 45% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Department of Health on Thursday, October 19.

According to the DOH’s latest data between October 9 and 13, there have been a total of 151,375 cases of ILI, also commonly known the flu. This represents a 45% increase compared to the same period last year.

The increase began in September recording a 26% increase in ILI cases compared to previous year.

“The higher number of cases in 2023 compared to the previous year is observed in most diseases under surveillance, which could be attributed to the efforts to strengthen surveillance for other diseases as we shift our focus from COVID-19,” the DOH said in its statement released on October 18.

The flu season in the Philippines typically coincides with the start of the rainy season, which typically lasts from June to December, the DOH said in a statement.

For those who have not yet received the latest flu vaccine strain, before the end of the year is the ideal time to do so since the virus thrives in both cold, dry, and humid, rainy conditions. You can check with your local health office regarding the availability of the vaccine in your area.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control, if you feel ill, it’s advised to stay home from school or work and to cover your mouth. Additionally, you should avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth and practice good hygiene habits. – Rappler.com