Inter-Parliamentary Union calls for De Lima’s freedom after 6 years in prison

APPEARANCE. Former senator Leila de Lima attends the continuation of hearing of the remaining drug charges against her on February 10, 2023.

The oldest and largest organization of parliaments in the world renews its call for the release of detained former senator Leila De Lima and for the legal proceedings against her to be dropped

MANILA, Philippines – The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the oldest and largest organization of parliaments in the world, called for the immediate release of detained former senator Leila de Lima after 6 years in prison.

In a resolution adopted by the IPU committee, the Committee on the Human Rights of the Parliamentarians renewed the their call for the release of De Lima and for the legal proceedings against the former senator to be dropped. They also urged the Philippine government “to take the necessary action forthwith.”

A copy of the adopted resolution was made public on Sunday, February 19.

Aside from her release, the IPU also adopted the following decision:

Requests that, should charges not be dropped, an IPU trial observer continue to monitor and report on respect for fair-trial standards in the cases before Branches 205 and 256 of the Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City, including in order to assess if and how existing concerns about the legality and fairness of the proceedings are properly reviewed;

Regrets once more that it was not possible for the Supreme Court to rule on the public campaign of vilification of Ms. de Lima by the highest state authorities, thereby missing an important opportunity to condemn and end the public degrading treatment to which she has been subjected as a woman parliamentarian;

Requests the Secretary General to convey this decision to the relevant parliamentary authorities, the complainant and any third party likely to be in a position to supply relevant information.

February 24 will mark the sixth year since the opposition leader was arrested and detained in Camp Crame, where she has not been allowed to speak to the public and has only communicated through messages on handwritten letters brought out by her staff.

Several key witnesses have recanted their testimonies in the drug cases against the former senator.

Play Video

On Friday, February 17, hundreds of supporters wore pink shirts and face masks, the color of the 2022 presidential campaign of former opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo, who lost to Marcos in the election.

– Rappler.com