WATCH: ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah on PH drug war probe

MANILA, Philippines – The International Criminal Court on Tuesday, July 18, dismissed the appeal lodged by the Philippine government that sought to block an investigation into Davao City killings and other drug war-related deaths under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Rappler justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks to ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah on the content of the ICC appeals chamber’s decision and the possible scenarios that can come after the ruling.

The appeals chamber’s is the latest development in relation to the ICC and Duterte’s war on drugs, which killed at least 6,252 people in police operations alone, as of May 31, 2022.

This death toll excludes victims of vigilante-style killings, which, according to human rights groups, pulls the number up to around 30,000. – Rappler.com