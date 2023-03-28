Rappler Talk: Amnesty International’s Agnes Callamard on human rights in PH

In this Rappler Talk episode, reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with AI secretary general Agnes Callamard to discuss more about the human rights situation in the country in light of latest developments in the ICC

MANILA, Philippines – In its latest report about the status of human rights in the world, Amnesty International (AI) said the Philippines is still facing challenges in addressing widespread abuses that continue under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to AI’s “The State of the World’s Human Rights” annual report, “unlawful killings under the ‘war on drugs’ continued and impunity for thousands of past killings remain entrenched.” It also noted the 324 drug-related killings in 2022 monitored by Dahas, a project by the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Third World Studies Center.

Of this number, over half or 175 happened after Rodrigo Duterte finished his term on June 30, 2022. The group also noted the continued attacks against activists and human rights defenders in the country.

In this Rappler Talk, Rappler’s justice and police reporter Jairo Bolledo talks to AI secretary general and former United Nations rapporteur Agnes Callamard to discuss more about the human rights situation in the country in light of latest developments in the International Criminal Court’s probe into Duterte’s brutal drug war.

