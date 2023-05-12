Rappler Talk: After acquittal, what are De Lima’s next moves?

LIVE

In this Rappler Talk, Rappler's justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with lawyer Boni Tacardon, one of De Lima's legal counsels, to discuss their camp's next moves after the latest acquittal

MANILA, Philippines – Over six years since her detention, former senator Leila de Lima secured another acquittal in one of her drug cases on Friday, May 12.

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 204 acquitted De Lima in one of her drug cases, bringing what’s still pending down to just one. Presiding Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara said in his ruling that the retraction of former acting Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos created “reasonable doubt” about the accusations against the former lawmaker.

De Lima was slapped with three charges and another Muntinlupa court already acquitted her in one case as early as 2021. However, De Lima has one more pending case and the court has yet to issue its resolution for bail. If Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 grants De Lima’s petition for bail, she will be temporarily freed.

