Rappler Talk: Former PNP chief Cascolan’s battle plan for DOH

MANILA, Philippines – Former police chief Camilo Cascolan’s appointment to the Department of Health (DOH) drew public ire, as critics questioned his qualifications for the position.

The Alliance of Health Workers said his appointment was a “huge insult to our health experts who are most qualified to administer and run the affairs of the DOH.”

Cascolan, who spent a significant chunk of his career leading police stations in various parts of the Philippines, is tasked to oversee DOH operations in the Visayas, especially the vaccine rollout.

What are his plans for the country’s healthcare system that has been tested by the COVID-19 pandemic?

On Wednesday, November 16, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with Cascolan to discuss what he can bring to the DOH.

