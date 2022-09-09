Rappler Talk: What are your chances of getting into UP without the UPCAT?

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – For the third time, the University of the Philippines (UP) is suspending its college admission test (UPCAT) for freshmen applicants for academic year 2023 to 2024.

The university will retain the admission score model it used in the past two years, when the test was also suspended due to COVID-19.

On Friday, September 9, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol speaks to UP Office of Admissions director Francisco delos Reyes to talk about the evaluation process. Tune in to this page to watch the interview live at 3 pm. – Rappler.com