Rappler Talk: Detainee Leila de Lima, 6 years after 

Rappler's Jairo Bolledo speaks with De Lima's spokesperson Dino de Leon to discuss the former senator's condition under detention

MANILA, Philippines – Six years after she was arrested for drug-related charges, opposition icon and former senator Leila de Lima remains under detention.

On February 24, 2017, De Lima, one of the staunchest critics of then-president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested after she was accused of enabling drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison to fund her 2016 senatorial run. De Lima has been jailed at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Facility since then. But even behind bars, De Lima continued to fight for her advocacy: human rights.

While under detention, De Lima had witnessed major developments in her case, including an acquittal in one of the three drug charges against her and a retraction of witnesses’ statements against her. But De Lima also almost lost her life in 2022 after being held hostage inside the PNP facility.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with Dino de Leon, spokesperson and one of the lawyers of the former lawmaker, to discuss De Lima’s condition under detention.

Thursday, February 23, at 2 pm