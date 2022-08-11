Rappler Talk: DepEd spokesman on school opening, learning crisis

On Friday, August 12, at 2 pm, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol talks to DepEd spokesman Michael Poa about the opening of classes and the plans of the government to address the learning crisis

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after implementing distance learning due to the pandemic, Philippine schools will gradually return to in-person classes when the new school year begins on August 22.

By November 2, all schools should have transitioned to five days in-person classes, although exemptions can be given to “very specific areas,” as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

How is the Philippine government preparing for the return of students to face-to-face classes? What are the plans of the Marcos administration to address the learning problems brought by the pandemic?

On Friday, August 12, Rappler’s education reporter Bonz Magsambol talks to DepEd spokesman Michael Poa about the preparations for school opening and the plans of the government to address the learning crisis.

