Rappler Talk: Getting to know Dr. Natividad Castro through the eyes of her family

LIVE

Bookmark this page to watch the live interview on Monday, February 21, at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – In another crackdown against progressive individuals, police arrested human rights advocate and development worker Dr. Natividad Castro on February 18.

Dr. Castro is the former secretary general of rights group Karapatan-Caraga. She also brought a representative of the Lumad people to the United Nations Geneva to help them against harassment in their ancestral land.

An alumna of St. Scholastica’s College Manila and University of the Philippines (UP), Dr. Castro finished medicine at the UP Manila College of Medicine in 1995. Afterwards, she dedicated her life establishing community health centers and programs in Mindanao.

In this Rappler Talk, Rappler’s Jairo Bolledo sits down with Zarah, younger sister of Dr. Castro. The interview aims to humanize Dr. Castro through the eyes of her family.

Bookmark this page to watch the live interview on Monday, February 21, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com