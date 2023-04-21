Rappler Talk: Bishop Alminaza on impunity and the path to peace Negros Oriental

Bookmark this page to watch the episode on Friday, April 21, at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of the Diocese of San Carlos, Negros Occidental, has been on the front lines of fighting for peace in Negros Island for decades.

Following the Senate hearings into the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, the issue of violence in Negros Island is once again in the national spotlight.

Alongside murder cases involving politicians and other prominent personalities in Negros are killings of environmental rights defenders, labor activists, farmers, and even church leaders.



Alminaza talks to Rappler’s Head of Regions Inday Espina-Varona about the reasons why violence persists in the Philippines’ 4th largest island and what he believes is the path to peace.

