Rappler Talk: What are De Lima’s next moves after court denied her bail?

One of Leila de Lima's lawyers, Dino de Leon, talks to Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo about their next moves after the former senator's bail denial

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail has been denied by Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256, De Lima’s camp confirmed on Wednesday, June 7.

Despite her acquittals her two other drug charges, De Lima will remain behind bars because of her pending case. She will also remain detained while the trial of her remaining charge continues.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, Rappler reporter Jairo Bolledo to Dino de Leon, one of De Lima’s lawyers, to talk about the former senator’s next moves after the bail denial.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview on Thursday, June 8, at 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com