Rappler Talk: Why did over 31M vaccine doses go to waste?

On Wednesday, November 30, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol speaks to Health Technology Assessment Council chairperson Dr. Marita Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health had reported that some 31.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were wasted due to “natural disaster, temperature excursion, and underdosing.”

The estimated cost of the vaccines lost was at P15.6 billion if the price of each dose was pegged at P500.

The incident of vaccine wastage comes as the Philippines lags behind in terms of booster coverage for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, November 30, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol speaks to Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) chairperson Dr. Marita Reyes to get to the bottom of the issue. HTAC is tasked with determining the cost efficiency and appropriateness of vaccines for use in a public health program, as well as any potential commercial or political conflicts of interest.

