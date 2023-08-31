Rappler Talk: Migz Zubiri on keeping the Senate independent

LIVE

On Thursday, August 31, Senate President Migz Zubiri talks to Rappler's Bonz Magsambol about how the upper chamber is keeping its functions insulated from the pressures and influence of other branches of government

MANILA, Philippines – The independence of the Senate, which is dominated by allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was put into test when it swiftly passed the controversial Maharlika bill, a pet bill of the chief executive.

Despite this, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri assured the public of an “independent” Senate that would be ready to defend “unpopular but correct” policies.

On Thursday, August 31, Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with Zubiri to talk about his Senate presidency and how the upper chamber is keeping its functions insulated from the pressures and influence of other branches of government.

