Rappler Talk: Negros Oriental priest on human rights after Degamo slay

LIVE

Monsignor Julius Perpetuo Heruela talks to Rappler about the sentiments of his parishioners following the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, and why he is hopeful that impunity could end in the province

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – A Catholic priest from the St. Nicholas de Tolentino Church in Dauin, Negros Oriental, is hopeful that killings would end in the province where he has been assigned to serve for the past 30 years.

Negros Oriental recently lost its governor, Roel Degamo, who was shot dead at his residential compound in Pamplona on March 4. Eight others were killed in the attack.

The town of Dauin has also had its share of political killings, Monsignor Julius Perpetuo Heruela told Rappler in an interview.

Heruela also spoke to Rappler about the sentiments of his parishioners following Degamo’s killing, and the role of the Catholic Church in promoting peace and protecting human rights. – Rappler.com