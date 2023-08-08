Philippines
Philippines
Risa Hontiveros

Rappler Talk: Risa Hontiveros on being an opposition senator under Marcos

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler Talk: Risa Hontiveros on being an opposition senator under Marcos
Rappler's Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with Senator Risa Hontiveros to talk about the work of the opposition, China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea, and the confidential funds in the proposed 2024 budget

MANILA, Philippines – What is it like to be an opposition senator under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.?

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros has been the voice of the opposition, along with Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, in the Senate dominated by Marcos’ allies.

On Tuesday, August 8, Rappler’s Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with Hontiveros to talk about being a key opposition figure and the importance of questioning the administration’s actions and holding public officials accountable.

Tune in to this page to watch the interview live at 7 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Senate of the Philippines