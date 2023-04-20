Rappler Talk: Is the Marcos administration’s honeymoon over?

LIVE

We speak to Pulse Asia president and political scientist Ronald Holmes on the latest Ulat ng Bayan survey

MANILA, Philippines – Nine months after becoming the first majority president post-1986, is public support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. starting to go down?

In this episode of Rappler Talk, we speak to Pulse Asia president and political scientist Ronald Holmes on the latest Ulat ng Bayan (Report of the Nation) survey, in which an overwhelming majority of Filipinos said they trusted and approved of the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Yet, in the same survey, respondents said they did not approve of how the Marcos administration has been addressing inflation. How do we make sense of this?

Holmes walks us through the implications of the survey, explains what it means for opposing political forces in the Philippines, and more importantly, how the average Filipino should understand surveys like Ulat ng Bayan.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Thursday, April 20. – Rappler.com