Rappler Talk: Temperature check with another Isko Moreno volunteer group

The IM4P group for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno disputes claims made by another volunteer group about the sentiments on candidate-switching

MANILA, Philippines – How are things among other Isko Moreno volunteer groups after one Cebu-based group announced it was switching to Vice President Leni Robredo?

Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada interviews Dani Enriquez of Isko Moreno 4 President (IM4P), a group under the larger IM (Ikaw Muna) Pilipinas, on April 6 at 11 am. Catch the interview live, on this page.

IM Pilipinas lead convenor Tim Orbos and secretary-general Elmer Argaño claim their volunteers feel Moreno should withdraw to give Robredo a better chance at beating front-runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Enriquez’s group, which is under IM Pilipinas, says this is not the sentiment of the other volunteer organizations. – Rappler.com