Rappler Talk: What happened during the House hearing on DepEd’s 2023 budget

MANILA, Philippines – In just two hours, the House committee on appropriations on Wednesday, September 14, terminated its deliberations of the proposed 2023 budget of Department of Education (DepEd).

No less than Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte defended the DepEd’s P710-billion proposed budget in the National Expenditure Program.

Unlike the previous budget deliberations of DepEd, which usually took eight to 10 hours, only seven lawmakers interpellated the agency.

“The members of the minority in the House have decided that no more than three members will interpellate and the rest including myself have waived the right to interpellate in this budget hearing,” said Senior Deputy Minority Leader Paul Daza.

Other lawmakers waived their right to interpellate “out of respect and courtesy” to Duterte.

On Thursday, September 15, Deputy Minority Leader ACT Teachers Representative France Castro talks to Rappler's Bonz Magsambol to discuss what happened during the budget deliberations of the DepEd.