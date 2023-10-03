Rappler Talk: A year since Percy Lapid’s murder – smokescreen justice?

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with veteran journalist Roy Mabasa, Lapid's younger brother, to discuss their family's pursuit of justice

MANILA, Philippines – A year since the killing of hard-hitting broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, some persons tagged in his murder have yet to be arrested.

On October 3, 2022, Lapid, a staunch critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Las Piñas City. Weeks into the investigation, former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and several persons deprived of liberty were implicated in the crime.

Three gang leaders at the New Bilibid Prison who were tagged in the killing were sentenced to two to eight years imprisonment after pleading guilty as accessories to the Lapid’s killing. However, alleged mastermind Bantag has yet to be arrested.

In this episode of Rappler Talk, justice reporter Jairo Bolledo speaks with veteran journalist Roy Mabasa, Lapid’s younger brother, to discuss their family’s plight over the last year, as they called for justice for their slain loved one. The interview will also center on Mabasa’s assessment of government response and actions in relation to his brother’s murder.

Bookmark this page to watch the interview at 6 pm, Tuesday, October 3.