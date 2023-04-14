Janice Degamo protests allowing Teves to join Senate inquiry remotely

40 DAYS. Mayor Janice Degamo speaks after Mass held for her late husband Governor Roel Degamo 40 days after his death.

MANILA, Philippines – Janice Degamo, the widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, wrote a letter Friday, April 14, to the Senate saying she opposed allowing Congressman Arnulfo “Arnie” Teves to testify in its inquiry.

“I am writing to express my disappointment regarding the upcoming Senate Hearing. I, along with the previous victims of killings, land grabbing, harassment, and more, will be attending the hearing personally, sacrificing our time, effort, money, and security just to ensure that our voices are heard, and our concerns are addressed,” Degamo said.

Teves is a fugitive, wanted for the killings of three people in Negros Oriental province in 2019.

He was suspended by the House of Representatives for failing to return to the country, despite being given a deadline to physically appear by March 20.

Teves, through his lawyer Ferdie Topacio, denies involvement in the March 4 slaying that killed eight other people, and injured 17 more.

“[W]e were dismayed to find out that Congressman Arnulfo Teves has greatly affected the victims who strongly disagree with such accommodation. We believe that all the participants in the hearing should be treated equally and given the same opportunity to attend personally, regardless of their position or status,” Degamo said.

“Allowing some participants to attend through Zoom/teleconferencing undermines the value and importance of our presence in the hearing, and it is unfair to those who will be attending personally. Cong. Teves is a fugitive and should not be afforded such accommodation,” she said.

Rappler contacted Degamo to elaborate on her reasons for opposing Teves’ participation via teleconferencing, but we have yet to receive a reply as of this post.

The inquiry by the Senate’s committee on public order and dangerous drugs is scheduled for Monday, April 17, in the middle of the Congress’ recess.

Degamo has been calling for a Senate inquiry into the assassination of her husband, and other unsolved killings in Negros Oriental province.

So far 11 suspects have been arrested, with one who died in hot pursuit operations shortly after the Pamplona massacre, where the former Negros Oriental governor was killed

While the government has expressed certainty that Teves was the mastermind in the Degamo slay, they have yet to file formal complaints against the suspended congressman. – Rappler.com