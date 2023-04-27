Janice Degamo supports move to designate Teves a terrorist

PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo arrives at the Department of Justice to attend the preliminary investigation on the killing of her husband, former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, on April 24, 2023.

Pamplona town mayor Janice Degamo hopes the filing of murder complaints also moves forward as the DOJ begins the process to declare Arnie Teves a terrorist

MANILA, Philippines – The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo supports the Department of Justice (DOJ) initiating the process of designating fugitive congressman Arnie Teves a terrorist.

“Designating Teves as a terrorist is a good start for the DOJ to really start investigating and look into his activities; who knows what they might find,” Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo told Rappler in a phone interview on Thursday, April 27.

Degamo is the mayor of the town where the governor was assassinated on March 4. The daylight attack also killed eight other persons who were in the family’s compound for an aid distribution event.

Remulla explained Wednesday evening his reasoning in using Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 to proscribe Teves a terrorist.

“Governor Degamo (was) the highest locally elected official in the whole Negros Oriental. For that person to be killed in his own home by a group of professional soldiers and, of course captured for posterity by the CCTV system, it showed how brazen the crime was,” the justice secretary said.

“If the person with the rank of governor can get killed in his own home, because of forces like this, then who will not be terrorized by such an action?” he added.

Address murder cases

Degamo, however, expressed hope that the case-build up against Teves for the March 4 massacre would also progress.

“They have to address the multiple murder [complaints] that would be filed against Arnie [Teves]. That’s also another act of violating the law, when we engage in criminal activities. It’s not only terrorism, but multiple murder cases,” the mayor said.

While Teves is wanted by the DOJ in connection to three 2019 murder cases, no complaint has been filed against him yet for the Pamplona massacre.



Remulla told reporters on Thursday that he hopes the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) can file the murder cases against Teves “next week.”



“We’re looking at next week as the time for the filing of cases ng NBI dito sa DOJ para madadalhan na natin ng notice ng notice si Congressman Teves sa last known address (the NBI would file cases here at the DOJ so we could bring a notice to Congressman Teves’ last known address),” Remulla said.



So far, 11 suspects – almost all ex-miilitary – are in the custody of the NBI.

Senate investigation a ‘success’

Degamo led a delegation of over 60 victims and survivors of the violence in Negros Oriental to testify in a three-day hearing by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

She was encouraged not to pursue the Senate investigation. But after bringing cases of other killings to public light, the mayor has no regrets.

“Was it a successful hearing? If you ask me to give it a rating of 1 to 10, where 10 is the highest, maybe an 8, because there are still a lot of things to uncover. After the first round of Senate investigation. I think there is still room for development and more surprises to discover after the hearing,” she said. – Rappler.com