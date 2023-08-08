Japan gives PH post-disaster loan, satellite data communication system

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko formalized the loan and grant project on Tuesday, August 8. Photo from Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko invoked the similarities of the two countries concerned with disaster preparedness and maritime security

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government secured a post-disaster loan of 30 billion yen (P11,818,122,000) and a grant aid 1.1 billion yen (P433,331,140) to procure a Satellite Data Communication System for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko signed the exchange of notes on Tuesday, August 8, formalizing the loan and grant project under Japan’s Official Development Assistance.

This is the third time that the Japanese government is giving the Philippines a post-disaster loan. The first loan was given in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013; while the second one was given in 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Kazuhiko said they expect that the low interest funds of 0.01% per annum would give the Philippines elbow room to “execute more swift and flexible initial responses to severe disasters in the coming years.”

“With Typhoon Egay having attacked the Philippines just last month, it is evident that our countries are frequently exposed to natural disasters such as typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions,” said Kazuhiko on Tuesday.

As an archipelagic country themselves, Kazuhiko said Japan understands how important maritime security is for the Philippines.

Providing better maritime technology to the PCG is part of Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy that aims to foster stable relationships, freedom of navigation, free trade among ASEAN countries, India, Australia, and the US.

The satellite project should improve PCG’s law enforcement capabilities, which can help secure the Sulu-Celebes Sea which has a history of piracy and terrorism. Sulu and Celebes Seas are bodies of water found southwest of the Philippines, with the Sulu archipelago coming in the middle.

The Philippines is currently embroiled in territorial disputes, particularly with superpower China – an ongoing conflict which requires a more modernized Navy and array of equipment.

“In light of the situations in the South China Sea, this is a very timely cooperation that will enable the decision makers of the Philippine government here in Manila to grasp in real time the situation off shore,” said Kazuhiko.

Early this week, China has blocked and fired a water cannon on small Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com

1 Japanese yen = 0.39 Philippine peso