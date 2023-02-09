Marcos in Tokyo: Japan pledges P250-billion aid package for PH

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) conclude their joint press remarks after their talks at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 09 February 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the mix of public and private assistance is geared towards supporting the Philippine target to reach ‘upper-middle’ status by 2025

TOKYO, Japan – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to provide roughly P250 billion (¥600 billion) in aid to the Philippines over the next two years, with the goal of supporting the Southeast Asian country’s target to reach upper-middle income status by 2025.

Kishida made the announcement on Thursday, February 9, after holding a bilateral summit with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was in Tokyo for his first official visit.

“To support the economic development plan of the Philippines to become an upper middle income country, I conveyed that by March 2024, public private assistance of ¥600 billion will be provided,” Kishida said in a statement delivered during a joint press occasion with Marcos.

The aid package is the latest in a long history of economic assistance given by Japan, which continued to be the Philippines’ largest source of official development aid (ODA). Major Japanese-funded ODA projects included the ongoing construction of the Metro Manila subway, North-South commuter railway (NSCR) extension project II, NSCR Malolos-Tutuban project II, among others.

Fresh funds will consist of ODA, as well as private-sector investments focused on infrastructure projects, according to a joint statement from the Philippines and Japan.

The Marcos administration has set out to reach upper-middle income status by 2025, after the pandemic setback efforts to attain this in 2022.

Countries classified as upper-middle income economies have a gross national income (GNI) per capita between $3,956 and $12,235, according to the World Bank. The Philippines’ GNI per capita or per person was between $1,006 to $3,995, or lower middle income, as of 2019.

‘Big opportunity’

Kishida, delivering a statement on Thursday, framed economic development in the Philippines as “big opportunity” for both countries. A main focus of Marcos’ trip included meetings with Japanese business executives to secure at least P150 billion in investment pledges for the country.

Marcos earlier told media that what set apart his visit to Japan from those taken in previous months was that interactions on both government and commercial levels were already “well developed.”

“If you look at the schedule, it’s very specific. There is a purpose to every meeting. It’s not a general introduction of the Philippines to the EU or to another country,” Marcos said.

Since arriving in Japan, Marcos has held several meetings with Japanese business executives from the semiconductor, energy, tourism, and shipping industries.

In a meeting with semiconductor, electronics, and wiring harness companies, Marcos promised to “respond” to concerns by Japanese executives over difficulties in doing business in the Philippines. Among top concerns they raised included issues in the refund of value-added tax, as well gaps in logistics and manpower requirements.

“We have listened to your concerns and your issues, and we intend to respond to these challenges with a whole-of-government approach,” Marcos said

On Friday, Marcos and his economic managers were scheduled to host a briefing for Japanese business leaders and investors, with roundtables to include the signing of additional letters of intent and agreements in the private sector. – Rappler.com